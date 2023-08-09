Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Altuve is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (18.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Altuve has driven home a run in 13 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this year (62.8%), including eight multi-run games (18.6%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.253
|AVG
|.303
|.380
|OBP
|.380
|.440
|SLG
|.539
|7
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|10
|17/15
|K/BB
|16/11
|4
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.28), 61st in WHIP (1.522), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
