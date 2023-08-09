Kyle Tucker -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Orioles.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (121) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

In 78 of 112 games this year (69.6%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven home a run in 47 games this year (42%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 47 of 112 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .267 AVG .324 .353 OBP .399 .431 SLG .587 20 XBH 28 6 HR 14 29 RBI 53 27/27 K/BB 35/28 11 SB 13

Orioles Pitching Rankings