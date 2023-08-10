Thursday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (70-44) and the Houston Astros (66-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on August 10.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (8-7) for the Astros and Dean Kremer (10-4) for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 75 times and won 45, or 60%, of those games.

Houston has entered 75 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 45-30 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 553.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Astros Schedule