The Western & Southern Open field is dwindling in Cincinnati, Ohio, as Adrian Mannarino readies for a quarterfinal versus Alexander Zverev. Mannarino's odds are +5000 to take home the trophy from Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Mannarino at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: August 11-20
  • Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, August 18 (at 7:00 PM ET), Mannarino will meet Zverev, after defeating Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-0 in the previous round.

Mannarino Stats

  • Mannarino advanced via walkover in his most recent match, over McDonald at the Western & Southern Open.
  • Mannarino has won two of his 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 34-24.
  • On hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has won one title, and his match record is 21-15.
  • Mannarino has played 23.9 games per match in his 58 matches over the past year across all court types.
  • Mannarino, in 36 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 24.1 games per match and won 51.3% of them.
  • Mannarino has won 24.7% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.
  • Mannarino has been victorious in 80.1% of his service games on hard courts and 22.4% of his return games over the past 12 months.

