Justin Verlander will start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in baseball with 150 total home runs.

Houston's .415 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (557 total).

The Astros are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Verlander (6-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Verlander has recorded nine quality starts this year.

Verlander is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.