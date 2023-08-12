Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (15.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (46 of 116), with more than one RBI 18 times (15.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this year (46.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .251 AVG .248 .355 OBP .344 .396 SLG .429 13 XBH 22 8 HR 10 33 RBI 40 30/32 K/BB 38/34 4 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings