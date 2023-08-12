Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB play with 152 total home runs.

Houston's .417 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Houston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (568 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros' .323 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-best average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending J.P. France (8-3) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

France is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the year.

France will try to pick up his 14th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 16 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Justin Verlander Bryce Miller

