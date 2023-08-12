Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (74-41) and the New York Mets (52-64) at Citi Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-4) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (0-3) will take the ball for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 66 out of the 102 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 17-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (672) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mets Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 1-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Mets have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Mets have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (25.6%) in those contests.

New York has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mets have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (500 total runs).

The Mets have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 8 @ Pirates W 8-6 Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller August 9 @ Pirates W 6-5 Max Fried vs Quinn Priester August 10 @ Pirates L 7-5 Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter August 11 @ Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill August 12 @ Mets W 21-3 Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes August 12 @ Mets - Spencer Strider vs José Quintana August 13 @ Mets - Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga August 14 Yankees - Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt August 15 Yankees - Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino August 16 Yankees - Charlie Morton vs Nestor Cortes Jr. August 18 Giants - Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb

Mets Schedule