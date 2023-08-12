Byeong-Hun An will compete at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind, taking place from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on An at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

An has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, An has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, An has finished in the top five twice.

In his past five events, An finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

An hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 29 -6 278 0 21 3 4 $2.9M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

An has had an average finish of 39th with a personal best of 38th at this tournament.

An has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 228 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Southwind, the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course An has played in the past year (7,282 yards) is 39 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,243).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

An's Last Time Out

An was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.75-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 99th percentile of the field.

An was better than 58% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

An recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, An carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

An carded more birdies or better (18) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent competition, An had a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

An finished the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but An finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

