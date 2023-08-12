Thomas Detry is in 60th place, with a score of +1, after the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Looking to wager on Thomas Detry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Thomas Detry Insights

Detry has finished below par six times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 15 rounds.

Detry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Detry has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Detry has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Detry has made the cut in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 31 -5 269 0 19 1 3 $2.2M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Detry finished 59th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 228 yards shorter than the 7,243-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 31 yards shorter than the average course Detry has played in the past year (7,274).

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Detry was better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Detry carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Detry carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Detry's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that last tournament, Detry carded a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Detry ended the Wyndham Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Detry carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Detry Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Detry's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

