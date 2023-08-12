Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 38 walks.
- In 71.8% of his games this year (51 of 71), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (26.8%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 46.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 41 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.278
|AVG
|.270
|.376
|OBP
|.386
|.504
|SLG
|.648
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|35/18
|K/BB
|31/20
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (5-3) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.