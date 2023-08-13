Jose Altuve rides a 14-game hitting streak into the Houston Astros' (68-50) game versus the Los Angeles Angels (58-60) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Jose Urquidy (2-2) to the mound, while Chase Silseth (3-1) will get the nod for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 6.10 ERA) vs Silseth - LAA (3-1, 3.72 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

The Astros will hand the ball to Urquidy (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 6.10, a 1.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.581.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In seven starts this season, Urquidy has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Silseth

The Angels are sending Silseth (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.

Silseth is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Silseth is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages three frames per start.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Chase Silseth vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (153) in all of MLB. They have a collective .252 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 1009 total hits and sixth in MLB play scoring 579 runs.

In two innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Silseth has a 4.5 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

