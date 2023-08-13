Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

In 65.1% of his games this season (69 of 106), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Pena has an RBI in 29 of 106 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .248 AVG .256 .326 OBP .302 .383 SLG .372 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 19 39/19 K/BB 62/11 8 SB 2

