Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- hitting .452 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .320 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Altuve is batting .619 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 14-game hitting streak.
- In 70.2% of his games this year (33 of 47), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (34.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (19.1%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Altuve has had an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 63.8% of his games this season (30 of 47), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (23.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.293
|AVG
|.343
|.427
|OBP
|.409
|.476
|SLG
|.606
|8
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|14
|17/18
|K/BB
|18/11
|4
|SB
|7
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Silseth makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.