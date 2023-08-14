Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros on Monday at LoanDepot park against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 47-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.5% of those games).

Houston has a record of 31-18 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (63.3% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 60% chance to win.

Houston has played in 119 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-59-2).

The Astros have put together an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-26 35-25 23-18 42-33 43-38 22-13

