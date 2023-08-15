Tuesday's contest between the Miami Marlins (63-57) and Houston Astros (68-52) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (8-2, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Johnny Cueto (0-3, 5.33 ERA).

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 47, or 58.8%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 45 of its 72 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 581.

The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule