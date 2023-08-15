Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Houston Astros visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (8-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Javier has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Yankees Aug. 3 4.2 4 3 3 4 3 vs. Rays Jul. 28 6.0 3 3 3 9 2 at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 127 hits with 29 doubles, 22 home runs, 59 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .294/.376/.514 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 115 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 68 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.352/.414 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 163 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .366/.410/.472 so far this season.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 29 home runs, 52 walks and 63 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .244/.333/.500 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

