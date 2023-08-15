Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .254 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 70 of 107 games this season (65.4%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 107), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.3%).
- In 42.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.248
|AVG
|.261
|.326
|OBP
|.305
|.383
|SLG
|.374
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|19
|39/19
|K/BB
|62/11
|8
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Cueto gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In six games this season, the 37-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
