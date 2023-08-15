The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .254 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in 70 of 107 games this season (65.4%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 107), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.3%).

In 42.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .248 AVG .261 .326 OBP .305 .383 SLG .374 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 19 39/19 K/BB 62/11 8 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings