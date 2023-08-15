Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Tucker (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 127 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 82 of 118 games this year (69.5%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- He has homered in 20 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 49 games this year (41.5%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (20.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (42.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.271
|AVG
|.316
|.354
|OBP
|.395
|.444
|SLG
|.578
|22
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|15
|33
|RBI
|55
|28/28
|K/BB
|37/31
|11
|SB
|13
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-3 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.33, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
