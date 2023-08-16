Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros head into the final of a three-game series against Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston ranks 12th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 13th in the majors with a .251 batting average.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (587 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros are 11th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (7-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Verlander is aiming to earn his third straight quality start in this game.

Verlander will look to build on a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jose Urquidy Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Framber Valdez Tanner Houck 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier Chris Sale

