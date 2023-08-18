The Houston Astros (70-52) host the Seattle Mariners (66-55) in AL West action, at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (9-3) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (7-4) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-3, 2.74 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.04 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros' France (9-3) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.74 ERA this season with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 17 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

France has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.405) and 149 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 3-for-18 with a double in five innings this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.

Miller is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Miller is trying for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that is batting .252 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (10th in the league) with 159 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).

In six innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Miller has a 0 ERA and a 0.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .105.

