Chas McCormick -- batting .303 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .288 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

McCormick will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers during his last games.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.1% of them.

In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (20.3%).

He has scored in 34 games this year (43.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.9%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .323 AVG .259 .401 OBP .359 .605 SLG .483 18 XBH 14 8 HR 9 27 RBI 23 39/14 K/BB 48/18 8 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings