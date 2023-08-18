Venus Williams begins the Tennis in the Land after her Western & Southern Open ended with a defeat to Qinwen Zheng in the round of 32. Williams' first match is against Mirra Andreeva (in the round of 32). Williams' odds are +2500 to take home the trophy from Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Williams at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Williams' Next Match

In her opener at the Tennis in the Land, Williams will play Andreeva on Monday, August 21 at 10:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Williams Stats

In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Williams was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 24-ranked Zheng, 6-1, 2-6, 1-6.

The 43-year-old Williams is 3-7 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament title.

Williams has a record of 2-4 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Williams, over the past year, has played 10 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Williams has played six matches over the past 12 months, and 22.3 games per match.

Williams has won 30.1% of her return games and 61.1% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Williams has won 33.3% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 58.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

