Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (16-14) go up against the Connecticut Sun (21-9) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sun

Dallas scores an average of 86.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 78.8 Connecticut allows to opponents.

Dallas' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43%).

The Wings have compiled an 11-5 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 43% from the field.

Dallas' three-point shooting percentage this season (30.6%) is only 0.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Connecticut are averaging (31.5%).

The Wings are 8-6 when shooting over 31.5% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut averages 33.7 rebounds per game, 5.2 boards per contest fewer than Dallas.

Wings Recent Performance

While the Wings are posting 86.4 points per game in 2023, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, producing 89.6 a contest.

Dallas is ceding 88.4 points per game in its previous 10 games, compared to its season average of 84.1 points allowed.

In their previous 10 games, the Wings are sinking 6.6 threes per game, the same number as their season average. They have a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 games (34.9%) compared to their season average (30.6%).

Wings Injuries