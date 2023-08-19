Chas McCormick vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .285 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 63.8% of his 80 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 80), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.315
|AVG
|.259
|.393
|OBP
|.359
|.591
|SLG
|.483
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|39/14
|K/BB
|48/18
|8
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert (10-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.80), sixth in WHIP (1.056), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.