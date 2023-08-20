As they go for the series sweep, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (68-55) will square off with the Houston Astros (70-54) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, August 20. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (9-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Emerson Hancock - SEA (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 49, or 58.3%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 25-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mariners have been victorious in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mariners have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +120 - 2nd

