Julio Rodriguez is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners square off at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (at 1:05 PM ET).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 69 walks and 80 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .249/.348/.421 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI (142 total hits). He's also stolen 33 bases.

He has a .278/.337/.463 slash line on the season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .451 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and 17 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2 at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .256/.337/.383 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0

