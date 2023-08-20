Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the mound, on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this year (69 of 98), with at least two hits 25 times (25.5%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (6.1%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has had an RBI in 26 games this year (26.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.1%).

In 50.0% of his games this season (49 of 98), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .249 AVG .281 .275 OBP .315 .331 SLG .410 9 XBH 18 2 HR 4 8 RBI 23 20/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings