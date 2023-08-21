Astros vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 21
Monday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (70-55) versus the Boston Red Sox (66-58) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (8-2) to the mound, while James Paxton (7-3) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.
Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 85 times and won 49, or 57.6%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 42-28 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Houston has scored 608 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
|August 16
|@ Marlins
|W 12-5
|Justin Verlander vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 18
|Mariners
|L 2-0
|J.P. France vs Bryce Miller
|August 19
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Gilbert
|August 20
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Hunter Brown vs Emerson Hancock
|August 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Cristian Javier vs James Paxton
|August 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Tanner Houck
|August 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Sale
|August 24
|Red Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
|August 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Eduardo Rodríguez
