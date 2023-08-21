Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in baseball with 162 total home runs.

Houston ranks 11th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).

Houston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (608 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-best mark in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.273).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Javier has collected nine quality starts this year.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season heading into this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez

