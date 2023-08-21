Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .228.

Meyers has had a hit in 46 of 86 games this season (53.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.3%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.3%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this year (19 of 86), with more than one RBI seven times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.2% of his games this year (32 of 86), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Other Astros Players vs the Red Sox

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .198 AVG .255 .286 OBP .319 .328 SLG .441 9 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 43/15 K/BB 37/11 2 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings