Jelena Ostapenko's run in the US Open in New York, New York has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Cori Gauff. Ostapenko's odds are +1000 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ostapenko's Next Match

Ostapenko has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Gauff on Tuesday, September 5 at 12:00 PM ET (after getting past Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-1).

Jelena Ostapenko Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1000

Ostapenko Stats

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Ostapenko beat No. 1-ranked Swiatek, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Ostapenko is 33-19 over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Ostapenko is 18-13 in matches.

In her 52 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Ostapenko has averaged 22.6 games.

In her 31 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Ostapenko has averaged 22.7 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Ostapenko has won 67.6% of her games on serve, and 40.1% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Ostapenko has won 63.4% of her games on serve and 40.2% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.