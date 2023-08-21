On Monday, Kyle Tucker (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Minute Maid Park

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 131 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .525.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 84 of 121 games this year (69.4%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 121), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (42.1%), with two or more RBI in 25 of them (20.7%).

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (52 of 121), with two or more runs 12 times (9.9%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .269 AVG .321 .353 OBP .397 .442 SLG .598 22 XBH 31 7 HR 17 33 RBI 59 28/28 K/BB 39/31 11 SB 13

