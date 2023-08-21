Mauricio Dubon vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 70 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 6.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.
- He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.249
|AVG
|.281
|.275
|OBP
|.315
|.335
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|23
|22/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
