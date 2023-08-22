Alex Bregman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks while batting .256.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 76th in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 125 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (16%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Bregman has driven in a run in 52 games this season (41.6%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (47.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|62
|.271
|AVG
|.243
|.375
|OBP
|.338
|.437
|SLG
|.430
|18
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|44
|32/36
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday, June 16 against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
