Mauricio Dubon vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .266.
- Dubon has recorded a hit in 70 of 99 games this year (70.7%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- In 6.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Dubon has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 49 of 99 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.249
|AVG
|.281
|.275
|OBP
|.315
|.335
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|23
|22/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, June 16 against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.05, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
