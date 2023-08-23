The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB play with 166 total home runs.

Houston's .422 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (624 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up two hits.

Urquidy has one quality start under his belt this season.

Urquidy has four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Cristian Javier Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Chris Sale

