How to Watch the Astros vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB play with 166 total home runs.
- Houston's .422 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Astros have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (624 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Astros' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up two hits.
- Urquidy has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Urquidy has four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|L 2-0
|Home
|J.P. France
|Bryce Miller
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Tanner Houck
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Sale
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Sale
