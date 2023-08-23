Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Jose Urquidy Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Urquidy Stats

Jose Urquidy (2-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Urquidy has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Urquidy Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Aug. 18 2.0 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 5.0 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 6 3.1 3 5 5 1 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 5.1 3 2 2 3 1 at Rays Apr. 24 2.2 7 6 6 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 60 walks and 94 RBI (133 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.

He's slashed .296/.376/.527 on the year.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 124 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .256/.357/.432 so far this year.

Bregman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has 123 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.344/.524 on the year.

Devers will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has recorded 126 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .290/.357/.487 so far this year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

