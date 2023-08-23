Jeremy Pena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 73 of 114 games this year (64.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (27.2%).
- In 8.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had an RBI in 30 games this year (26.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year (47 of 114), with two or more runs 12 times (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|54
|.247
|AVG
|.256
|.325
|OBP
|.302
|.381
|SLG
|.365
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|40/21
|K/BB
|65/12
|8
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (167 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.