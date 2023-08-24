Alex Bregman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 73 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 79th in slugging.
- Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer in his last games.
- In 63.0% of his games this season (80 of 127), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (26.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 52 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those games (15.7%).
- He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season (61 of 127), with two or more runs 15 times (11.8%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.270
|AVG
|.243
|.376
|OBP
|.338
|.430
|SLG
|.430
|18
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|44
|33/38
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
