Astros vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (72-56) against the Boston Red Sox (67-60) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 24.
The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (9-4, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (9-7, 3.70 ERA).
Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have won 51 out of the 88 games, or 58%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston is 48-30 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 629 total runs this season.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Gilbert
|August 20
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Hunter Brown vs Emerson Hancock
|August 21
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Cristian Javier vs James Paxton
|August 22
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Justin Verlander vs Tanner Houck
|August 23
|Red Sox
|L 7-5
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Sale
|August 24
|Red Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
|August 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Alex Faedo
|August 28
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Chris Sale
|August 29
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Brayan Bello
