Thursday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (72-56) against the Boston Red Sox (67-60) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 24.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (9-4, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (9-7, 3.70 ERA).

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 51 out of the 88 games, or 58%, in which they've been favored.

Houston is 48-30 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 629 total runs this season.

The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).

Astros Schedule