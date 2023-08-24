Competitors will head to Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at the 6,672-yard, par-73 Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, with $2.4M in prize money up for grabs. Paula Reto is the defending champ at the tournament. Watch the opening round on Thursday, August 24 to find out who takes the first step to claiming this year's top spot.

2023 CP Women's Open

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par/Distance: Par 73/6,672 yards

Par 73/6,672 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 11:28 AM ET Samantha Wagner, Stephanie Kyriacou 11:39 AM ET Jaravee Boonchant, Brittany Altomare 10:00 AM ET Madelene Sagstrom, Bailey Tardy, Ruixin Liu 10:11 AM ET Amanda Doherty, Sung-hyun Park, Karis Davidson 10:22 AM ET Mi Hyang Lee, Gina Kim, Brianna Do 10:33 AM ET Wei-ling Hsu, Sarah Schmelzel, Alicia Joo 10:44 AM ET Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo Joo Kim 10:55 AM ET Georgia Hall, Gemma Dryburgh, In-gee Chun 11:06 AM ET Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight, Sei-young Kim 11:17 AM ET Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Xiyu Lin

