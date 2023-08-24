On Thursday, Jeremy Pena (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .253 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (74 of 115), with at least two hits 32 times (27.8%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (8.7%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Pena has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (48 of 115), with two or more runs 12 times (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 54 .251 AVG .256 .331 OBP .302 .383 SLG .365 19 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/22 K/BB 65/12 8 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings