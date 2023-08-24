On Thursday, Kyle Tucker (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 133 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 86 of 124 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.2%).

Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (18.5%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 53 games this season (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .264 AVG .321 .345 OBP .397 .441 SLG .598 23 XBH 31 8 HR 17 36 RBI 59 31/29 K/BB 39/31 11 SB 13

Red Sox Pitching Rankings