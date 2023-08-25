The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .253 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 75 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (8.6%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 25.9% of his games this year (30 of 116), with more than one RBI 10 times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 54 .251 AVG .256 .329 OBP .302 .385 SLG .365 20 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/22 K/BB 65/12 8 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings