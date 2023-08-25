Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .314 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 40 of 58 games this year (69.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (32.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 34 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .278 AVG .352 .396 OBP .421 .417 SLG .602 9 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 16 27/21 K/BB 18/13 5 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings