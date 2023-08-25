Kyle Tucker vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 134 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .520.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 87 of 125 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.
- In 18.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.4% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (43.2%), including 13 multi-run games (10.4%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|62
|.263
|AVG
|.321
|.346
|OBP
|.397
|.438
|SLG
|.598
|23
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|17
|36
|RBI
|59
|31/30
|K/BB
|39/31
|11
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
