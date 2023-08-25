How to Watch NWSL: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 25
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
There is one matchup on Friday's NWSL schedule, San Diego Wave FC playing Orlando Pride.
Info on how to watch Friday's NWSL action is available for you.
NWSL Streaming Live Today
Watch Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC
San Diego Wave FC (4-2-4) journeys to face Orlando Pride (4-1-4) at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
