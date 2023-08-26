On Saturday, Alex Bregman (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 73 walks while batting .256.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 129 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (41.1%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (15.5%).

He has scored at least once 61 times this year (47.3%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .273 AVG .239 .377 OBP .333 .430 SLG .424 18 XBH 24 9 HR 11 39 RBI 44 34/38 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings