Alex Bregman vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alex Bregman (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 73 walks while batting .256.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 129 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (41.1%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (15.5%).
- He has scored at least once 61 times this year (47.3%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.6%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.273
|AVG
|.239
|.377
|OBP
|.333
|.430
|SLG
|.424
|18
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|39
|RBI
|44
|34/38
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
