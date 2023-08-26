The Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 6:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Spencer Torkelson -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Astros have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -130 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 56.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (51-39).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Houston has a 43-30 record (winning 58.9% of its games).

The Astros have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 130 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-62-2).

The Astros are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 37-27 23-20 46-38 45-43 24-15

